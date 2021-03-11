Several govt schools in city not divyang-friendly

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 20

Government schools in Chandigarh are yet to be made fully inclusive for children with special needs (CWSN) as many of these still lack disabled-friendly toilets and ramps.

The latest UDISE 2020-21 report, released recently by the Union Ministry of Education, reveals that 76.86 per cent government schools of UT have CWSN-friendly toilets, while the remaining 23.14 per cent schools do not have such facility.

Around 20.81 per cent government schools in Chandigarh do not have a ramp and 38.2 per cent do have ramps, but without handrails. The Central Government had made it clear to make infrastructure in schools completely disabled-friendly by March 2020.

Sources from the UT Education Department said the engineering wing was requested to expedite the process of construction of CWSN-friendly toilets in the government schools along with ramps after schools opened up. Some schools will not be able to have the modified structure of toilets due to their “heritage status” as per which construction is not allowed there.

For the 18 various categories of disabilities, ramps are required for students with locomotor disability (restriction in the movement of the limbs) and orthopaedic handicap.

In March 2017, the Centre had issued instructions to ensure a barrier-free environment in the buildings, which would include provision of ramps, rails, lifts, and an adaption of toilets for wheelchair users, braille signage and auditory signals among others, as envisaged in the Persons with Disabilities Act.

Meanwhile, the Director, School Education, UT, Palika Arora, could not be contacted for her comment despite repeated attempts.

Ramps without handrails

Around 20.81% government schools in Chandigarh do not have a ramp and 38.2% do have ramps, but without handrails. The Centre had asked for making school infrastructure completely disabled-friendly by March 2020.