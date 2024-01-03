Sewa kendra timings changed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 2

The Mohali Administration has announced that from tomorrow, January 3, all sewa kendras (service centres) in the district will remain open from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. “Keeping in mind the dense fog in the district and the convenience of the common man, the timings of all service centres in Mohali have been changed,” the order stated.

