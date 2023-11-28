Sewadar stuck on Nishan Sahib at gurdwara rescued

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 27

A sewadar at the Manji Sahib Gurdwara got stuck at the height of nearly 90-foot after a rope of the pulley system developed a snag when he climbed atop to perform the sewa of changing cloth of the Nishan Sahib.

Emergency services, including the Fire Department and dial 112, were alerted. The sewadar remained stuck on the Nishan Sahib for nearly two hours.

TP Singh, member of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said, “Sewadar Bharat Singh with the help of a pulley system climbed on the Nishan Sahib to change its cloth. Around four foot before reaching the top, a rope of the pulley system derailed probably due to wind or some movement by the sewadar. The rope got entangled with a safety hook due to which sewadar remained stuck on the Nishan Sahib for nearly two hours.”

Darshan Kumar, SDM, Ambala City, who reached the gurdwara said the sewadar has been rescued with the help of a hydraulic crane.

#Ambala