SFS protests increase in fee

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Members of the Students For Society (SFS), a Panjab University students’ political outfit, staged a protest against the fee hike.

Students raised slogans against the authorities concerned and demanded an immediate rollback of the fee hike. They said the fee structure should be fixed for four years without any hike. Earlier, the SFS had started a campaign against the fee hike in the UIET department.

“The SFS staged a protest in front of the director’s office. Students boycotted their classes and protested in large numbers,” said Sukhman from the SFS.