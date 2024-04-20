SGGS-26 senior men hockey champions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

SGGS Hockey Club-26 Blue beat SGGS Hockey Club-26 Red 2-0 in the Chandigarh State Senior Men & Women Hockey Championships at the Sector 42 Sports Complex here today.

Sonia Devi scored two goals (17th, 34th minute) via penalty corners to hand victory to the team.

Meanwhile, SGGS Hockey Club-26 beat 3BRD Air Force 4-0 to win the men’s title.

Paramvir (9th minute), Harjeet (23rd), Sumit (31st) and Navjot (53rd) scored the goals for the SGGS Hockey Club. In the third place match, AG Punjab Haryana defeated CISF 5-1.

