SGGS College retain hockey title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, retained the title of the Panjab University Inter-College Hockey Championship for men that concluded today.

GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar (Ludhiana), claimed second position while Guru Nanak College, Moga, claimed third position. More than six affiliated colleges of Panjab University located in Chandigarh and Punjab participated in this tournament.

GGS win kho-kho meet

Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Kho-Kho Championship for women. The Government College for Girls, Ludhiana, finished second and the Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur, claimed third position.

