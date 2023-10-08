SGGS, GGDSD swimmers win titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

Sri Guru Gobind Singh (SGGS) College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter College Swimming Championship for men. The college claimed the title with 120 points. Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College (GGDSD), Sector 32, claimed the second position with 70 points, while the Panjab University Campus team finished third with 42 points.

The Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) College, Sector 26, claimed the women’s title with a score of 39 points. GGDSD College secured the second spot with 37 points, and the campus team finished third with 36 points.

In the men’s 50m freestyle event, Paramraj Singh, Anurag Dagar, and Keshav Kaushik claimed the top three positions, respectively, while Anshav Jindal won the 100m freestyle event, followed by Atul Arya and Sameer Sejwal in the second and third positions, respectively.

Rajat won the 1500-meter freestyle gold, while Dhruv Singh Attri and Keshav Kaushik claimed the silver and bronze, respectively. Attri won gold in the 100-meter backstroke event, followed by Jayant Punj in second place. Paramraj won his second gold by winning the 50-meter breaststroke event, followed by Kaushik and Maaninderpreet Singh.

Paramraj won another gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke event, while Kaushik finished second and Maaninderpreet claimed third place. Kaushik won the 200-meter breaststroke event, followed by Paramraj and Gaurav Bud Chauhan. Jindal, Sejwal, and Paramraj claimed the top three positions in the 50-meter butterfly event.

Jindal also won the 200-meter butterfly event, while Rajat finished second and Anmol Jindal finished third. In the 4x100m relay, the team of Paramraj, Rajat, and Jindal claimed the top position, while Dagar, Kaushik, Arya, and Attri finished second. Manavjot Singh, Punj, Deepanshu Dahiya, Anmol, and Sejwal claimed third place.

Navreet wins gold

Navreet Kaur claimed the top position in the women’s 50-meter freestyle event, followed by Leeza Phogat in second place and Bhavjot Kaur in third. Navreet won another gold in the 100-meter freestyle event. Leeza and Bhavjot claimed the second and third positions, respectively. In the 800-meter freestyle event, Hitakshi claimed the first position, followed by Shrishti Sharma and Gul Bansal. Bhavjot won the 100-meter backstroke event, followed by Leeza and Navreet. Nitika, Aastha, and Navreet won the top three positions in the 50-meter breaststroke event, while Aastha, Navreet, and Nishita claimed the top three positions in the 100-meter breaststroke event. Nishita won a gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke event, followed by Hitakshi and Navreet. Bhavjot won the 50-meter butterfly event, followed by Nitika and Hitakshi. In the 200-meter butterfly event, Kashish Rawat and Kiran Kumari secured the top two positions, respectively.

GGDSD, Dev Samaj shine

GGDSD College won the Panjab University Inter College Tennis Tournament for men. Panjab University campus and SGGS College claimed second and third positions, respectively. Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, won the kabaddi (national style) tournament. MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, finished second, followed by Dev Samaj College for Women, Ferozepur.

