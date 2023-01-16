SGGS, MCM DAV emerge wushu champions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

The wushu team of SGGS College scored 44 points to win the Panjab University Inter-College Wushu Championship for Men. GGDSD College, Sector 32, claimed second position with 32 points and Panjab University Campus finished with 15 points claiming the third position.

MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, claimed top position with 38.5 points. GGDSD College finished second with 14 points and GN College, Narangwal, scored 10 points to claim third position.

GGDSD-32 win rugby c’ship

GGDSD College, Sector 32, won the Panjab University Inter-College Rugby Championship for Men, which concluded on Sunday. SGGS College, Sector 26, claimed the second position, while Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, finished third. In the women’s final, Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, claimed the top position, followed by Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, at the second spot. Guru Gobind Singh College (GGS) for Women, Sector 26, secured third position.

PU campus girls bag netball title

Panjab University campus won the Panjab University Inter-College Netball Championship for Women, while GGS College for Women claimed the second position. Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, finished third.