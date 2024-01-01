SGGS, MCM teams win rugby meet

Chandigarh, December 31
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, won the Panjab University Inter College Rugby Championship for men and women, respectively.
In the men’s final league stage, the Sector 26 team won the top position, while GGD SD College, Sector 32, claimed the second position. GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar (Ludhiana), claimed the third position. MCM DAV College topped the women’s league, while Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, claimed the second spot. Panjab University team finished at the third position.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies
At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...
North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked
Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...
Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted
Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...
13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore
The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...
Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech
After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...