SGGS, MCM teams win rugby meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, and MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, won the Panjab University Inter College Rugby Championship for men and women, respectively.

In the men’s final league stage, the Sector 26 team won the top position, while GGD SD College, Sector 32, claimed the second position. GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar (Ludhiana), claimed the third position. MCM DAV College topped the women’s league, while Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, claimed the second spot. Panjab University team finished at the third position.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh