SGGSC-26, Chandigarh

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, held a prayer service to show support for the flood-stricken areas of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Principal, Dr Navjot Kaur led the initiative with faculty members and students, who offered prayers for the families of the students affected by the recent floods. The event was in consonance with the institutional distinctiveness of Seva, which motivates the students to stand with those facing adversity.

Punjab Engineering College, Chd

In a tribute to the spirit of 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,' the National Service Scheme (NSS) wing of Punjab Engineering College organised the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' event, a symbolic endeavor to nurture our land and honor our nation. The event saw the planting of 75 medicinal plants, reaffirming our commitment to both environmental preservation and national pride. The highlight of the event was the participation of the revered faculty and spirited students, who collectively undertook the solemn 'Panch Pran Pledge.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Centre for Systems Biology and Bioinformatics, Panjab University, celebrated their Induction-cum-Orientation Programme for the new Master Degree Programme batch. Pradhuman Singh, HCS, RLA and Director Transport, UT, Chandigarh, delivered the inaugural address and emphasizing that success based on hard work can help achieve desired goals.

