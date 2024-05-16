SGPC member Harjinder Kaur’s expulsion from Akali Dal revoked

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today withdrew the expulsion of senior party leader and SGPC member Harjinder Kaur with immediate effect.

In a press release, SAD general secretary Balwinder Singh Bhundur said, “After verification of facts, it came to light that Harjinder Kaur was accosted by the BJP candidate during a morning walk. She has neither indulged in any campaigning for the BJP nor appeared on any stage of the saffron party. Accordingly, it has been decided to withdraw her expulsion and reinstate her in the party.”

Bhundur said following the action against Bibi, a large number of people had approached the top SAD leadership and informed it about her ‘sewa’ to the party as well as the ‘kaum’ at large.

