Shagunpreet logs win, reaches quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

Shagunpreet Kaur easily defeated Ashnoor Kaur 21-18 21-10 to move into the women’s singles quarterfinals on the opening day of the Chandigarh State Junior & Senior Badminton Championship being organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) at the Sector 38 Sports Complex.

Jaskamal Kaur also moved into the next round by defeating Baaruni Chopra 21-13 21-10, while Mahnoor Kaur overpowered Mannat Saini 21-4 21-8. Jasmeet Kaur defeated Aarushi Jain 21-13 21-4.

In the men’s qualifying round, Gurbaksh Singh recorded a comeback 21-11 14-21 21-11 win over Gurlal, and Ekjot Saini defeated Udayveer in a similar manner by logging a 15-21 21-12 21-18 win. Lavanya Krishan defeated Aman Matta, and Piyush Chauhan overpowered Divyansh Diwalli. Mayank Aggarwal defeated Mohd Munir 21-17 21-15. — TNS