Shah in city today, to open 12 projects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate 12 projects in the city tomorrow.

Shah will reach the city around 4 pm and will be staying for nearly four hours. He will inaugurate 12 projects worth Rs 332 crore which include extension of Himalaya Boys hostel at PEC; Sewage plant at Diggian, augmentation of STP at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, extension of workshop block at Central Polytechnic in CCET.

