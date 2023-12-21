Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh: Traffic advisory released

Chandigarh, December 20
The UT Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chandigarh on December 22.
The police said traffic would be diverted on Uttar Marg at Rajindra Park, Sector 2/3 small chowk to the Sukhna Lake light point, on Vigyan Path at Hira Singh Chowk, golf course turn, and on Sukhna Path from the SGGS light point to St Kabir light point. The general public is advised to avoid these stretches between 2 pm and 5 pm.
Between 6 pm and 8 pm, traffic will be diverted on Sukhna Path at SGGS light point, on Sarovar Path at AP Chowk, Old Labour Chowk and on the entire Dakshin Marg from New Labour Chowk near Sham Fashion Mall till Zirakpur barrier.
