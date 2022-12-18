Shankar Gupta elected Chandigarh District Bar Association Chief

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Shankar Gupta was elected the president of the District Bar Association here late on Friday night. He defeated Karnadeep Singh, Neeraj Hans and Shalini Kumari in the contest.

Gupta has been elected the president of the advocates’ body for the second time. Earlier, he headed the association in 2015. In 2005, he was also elected vice-president of the association.

Gupta said he, along with the entire team, would work for the welfare of advocates. He would work to improve relations between the Bar and the Bench.

Rajat Bakshi was elected the vice-president and Bhupinder Rana the secretary of the association. Surinder Pal Kaur was elected to the post of joint secretary, which was reserved for woman candidate. Other office-bearers elected include Amandeep Singh as treasurer and Gurdev Singh library secretary.

Returning Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma said the election was peaceful and a total of 76 per cent polling was recorded. He said no poster or banner was allowed on the court premises this time. He said out of 2,195 eligible voters, 1,700 advocates cast their votes.