Shankar Gupta elected Chandigarh District Bar Association Chief

Chandigarh, December 17
Shankar Gupta was elected the president of the District Bar Association here late on Friday night. He defeated Karnadeep Singh, Neeraj Hans and Shalini Kumari in the contest.
Gupta has been elected the president of the advocates’ body for the second time. Earlier, he headed the association in 2015. In 2005, he was also elected vice-president of the association.
Gupta said he, along with the entire team, would work for the welfare of advocates. He would work to improve relations between the Bar and the Bench.
Rajat Bakshi was elected the vice-president and Bhupinder Rana the secretary of the association. Surinder Pal Kaur was elected to the post of joint secretary, which was reserved for woman candidate. Other office-bearers elected include Amandeep Singh as treasurer and Gurdev Singh library secretary.
Returning Officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma said the election was peaceful and a total of 76 per cent polling was recorded. He said no poster or banner was allowed on the court premises this time. He said out of 2,195 eligible voters, 1,700 advocates cast their votes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...