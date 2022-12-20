Shankar Gupta takes oath as president of Chandigarh District Bar Association

Chandigarh, December 19
Shankar Gupta, newly elected president of the Chandigarh District Bar Association, along with other office-bearers, today took the oath of the office.
The swearing-in was held on the District Courts premises. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, returning officer, administered the oath to the office-bearers.
Rajat Bakshi, vice-president; Bhupinder Rana, secretary; Surinder Pal Kaur, joint secretary; Amandeep Singh, treasurer; and Gurdev Singh, library secretary, along with the executive members, were administered the oath.
