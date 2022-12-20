Shankar Gupta takes oath as president of Chandigarh District Bar Association

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Shankar Gupta, newly elected president of the Chandigarh District Bar Association, along with other office-bearers, today took the oath of the office.

The swearing-in was held on the District Courts premises. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, returning officer, administered the oath to the office-bearers.

Rajat Bakshi, vice-president; Bhupinder Rana, secretary; Surinder Pal Kaur, joint secretary; Amandeep Singh, treasurer; and Gurdev Singh, library secretary, along with the executive members, were administered the oath.