Shankar Heisnam, Dhatri win tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam and Haryana’s Dhatri Dave stunned their respective superior seeds opponents to win the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament in boys and girls category, respectively.

In the boys’ U-18 final, the seventh seed Heisnam, stunned top seed, Delhi’s Rian Sharma in straight sets. Heisnam recorded a 6-3 6-2 win over his rival to claim the title. In the girls’ U-18 final, 16th seed Dhatri faced a tough fight from fourth seed Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu at first. Dhatri won the first set by 6-2, but Rubani bounced back in the second set by recording a 5-7 win. In the final set, Dhatri held back her nerves and recorded a 7-5 victory to win the title.

#Manipur