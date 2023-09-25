Shankar Heisnam, Dhatri win tennis titles

Chandigarh, September 24
Manipur’s Shankar Heisnam and Haryana’s Dhatri Dave stunned their respective superior seeds opponents to win the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament in boys and girls category, respectively.
In the boys’ U-18 final, the seventh seed Heisnam, stunned top seed, Delhi’s Rian Sharma in straight sets. Heisnam recorded a 6-3 6-2 win over his rival to claim the title. In the girls’ U-18 final, 16th seed Dhatri faced a tough fight from fourth seed Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu at first. Dhatri won the first set by 6-2, but Rubani bounced back in the second set by recording a 5-7 win. In the final set, Dhatri held back her nerves and recorded a 7-5 victory to win the title.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Centre moves to cancel OCI cards of pro-Khalistan activists
Move to seize their properties in India too
It's world of double standards: EAM S Jaishankar on developed nations' resistance to change
Speaks at world forum after Canada fracas