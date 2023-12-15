Shanker-Chandan in doubles final

Chandigarh, December 14

Shanker Heisnam and Chandan Shivaraj moved into the boys’ U-18 doubles final by defeating Dhruv Kumar and Mayank Sharma 7-5 6-3 in the ongoing CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament. In the second semifinal, the team of J Prasannakumar Deorukhakar and Jay Prakash Pawar overpowered a tough challenge by Aryan Chauhan and Jatin Nain 3-6 12-10. In the girls’ U-18 doubles semis, the team of Sia Mahajan and Shatakshika Sahayak ousted Ananya Dhankhar and Riddhima Mishra 6-2 6-3, while Radha Sadhra and Rubani Kaur Sidhu outplayed Dhatri Dave and Dhanvi Kale 6-4 6-3.

In the boys’ U-18 singles quarterfinals, top seed Chandan Shivaraj easily defeated local challenger Arnav Bishnoi 6-2 6-0 and Heisnam overpowered Ashwajit Senjam 6-3 6-3. Yashasvi Balhara logged a stunning comeback win over fourth seed Mayank Sharma. Balhara logged a 4-6 6-0 6-3 win for the semis. Jatin Nain registered another upset by defeating second seed Prasannakumar Deorukhakar 7-5 7-5.

In the girls’ U-18 quarterfinals, top seed Haryana’s Ananya Dhankhar defeated Radha Sadhra. Rubani Kaur Sidhu ousted Dhatri Dave after bravely coming over from one set down. Shatakshika Sahayak also moved ahead by defeating Riddhima Mishra and Devashree Shailesh Mahadeshwar ousted Shrawasti Kundilya without conceding any game.