Shanker Heisnam, Mahika Khanna enter tennis finals

Chandigarh, June 14
CLTA trainee Shanker Heisnam and Mahika Khanna moved into finals of boys and girls singles of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Tennis Stadium in Sector 10 here.
Top seed Shanker defeated 11th seed Aditya Mor in a three-setter match. Shanker played high-level tennis and won the first set 6-2. In the second set, both players played an energetic game, but Shanker lost 5-7. In the final set, Shanker came back strongly, raising the level of his game and winning without conceding a single game.
He will now play against Aashravya Mehra in the boys’ singles final tomorrow.
In the girls under-18 singles semifinals, Mahika Khanna upset second seed Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram 6-3, 6-1. Mahka was dominant throughout the match. In another semifinal, Ananya Jain defeated top seed Sagun Kumari 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets.
Meanwhile, Mahika Khanna and Sia Mahajan lifted the girls’ doubles title. Mahika and Sia defeated Nainika Reddy Bendram and Divya Ungrish in a three-setter marathon match 3-6, 6-1, (12-10). In the boys under-18 doubles final, Aditya Mor and Aarav Chawla upset top seed Jatin Nain and Aryan Chauhan 7-5, 6-4.
The U-18 boys and girls singles will be played at the CLTA courts in Sector 10 here tomorrow.
Results
Singles semifinals
U-18 boys
Shankar Heisnam bt Aditya Mor 6-2, 5-7, 6-0
Aashravya Mehra bt Aryan Chauhan 6-2, 6-0
U-18 girls
Ananya Jain defeats
Sagun Kumari 6-3, 6-3
Mahika Khanna bt Nainika Narender Reddy Bendram 6-3, 6-1
Doubles final
U-18 boys
Aditya Mor/Aarav Chawla bt Jatin Nain/Aryan Chauhan 7-5, 6-4
U-18 girls
Mahika Khanna/Sia Mahajan bt Nainika Reddy Bendram/Divya Ungrish 3-6, 6-1, (12-10)
