Shanker reaches final

Chandigarh, December 15
During the “CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for Boys and Girls”, the 3rd seed, Shanker Heisnam, advanced to the singles final in the boys’ U-18 category along with 6th seed Jatin Nain of Haryana. In the boys’ doubles final, the top-seeded duo of Shanker Heisnam and Chandan Shivaraj secured the win. The duo defeated the team of J Prasannakumar Deorukhakar and Jay Prakash Pawar of Maharashtra 6-0, 6-4 to lift the trophy.
In the first semi-final, Shanker Heisnam secured the win against top seed Chandan Shivaraaj of Karnataka in a close match (4-6, 6-4, 6-3). In the other semi-final match, 6th seed Jatin Nain of Haryana overpowered Yashasvi Balhara of Chandigarh in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).
In the girls’ category, the duo of Sia Mahajan and Shatakshika Sahayak won the doubles title. The duo defeated the team of Radha Sadhra and Rubani Kaur Sidhu in a closed contestant match (6-7(4), 6-4, 10-5).
The 3rd seed, Shatakshika Sahayak, and the 4th seed, Rubani Kaur Sidhu, advanced into the finals of the girls’ single category. In the semi-final, Shatakshika secured a win against Devasjree Shailesh of Maharashtra in straight sets (7-5, 6-4).
