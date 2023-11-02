Shanties, fodder gutted

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 1

A couple of shanties were gutted in Mullanpur Garibdas near the main road on the backside of gurdwara today afternoon. No one was injured in the incident.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot but due to inaccessibility, the fire could not be extinguished completely. Eyewitnesses said no one was present at the spot when shanties and fodder stored by the Gujjar community caught fire.

