Sharath claims bodybuilding gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Bodybuilder B Sharath Sherugar from Mangalore University, Karnataka, claimed gold medal in the 65-kg category on the opening day of the All-India Inter-University Weightlifting and Best Physique Championship at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

R Ramesh Kannan from Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu, bagged silver medal. Jitender from Chandigarh University bagged gold medal in the 70-kg weight category, followed by V Rushikesh A from Sivaji from Maharashtra University.

In the 60-kg weight category, Manjunath D from Davangere University, Karnataka, and Abhilash from Mangalore University, Karnataka, claimed gold and silver medals, respectively.

In the weightlifting competition, Vijay Kumar Maheshwari of Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, bagged gold medal by lifting a total weight of 228 kg (snatch 95 kg, clean & jerk 133 kg), while Anil Uday Mahajan from KVCNM University Jalgaon, Mumbai, lifted a total weight of 227 kg (snatch 101 kg, clean & jerk 126 kg) to win the silver medal. KR Lokesh from Thiruvalluvar University, Tamil Nadu, bagged the bronze medal by lifting a total weight of 226 kg (snatch 101 kg, clean & jerk 125 kg). —