Sharjah-Chandigarh flight service shelved for now

Mohali, April 2

The Sharjah-Chandigarh flight, set to resume today, has been shelved for now. Officials said efforts would be made to make the twice-a-week flight operational starting next month. Air India Express was slated to resume flight operations from here on April 2 after it discontinued the flight in October last year.

Three new flights to Dharamsala, Jammu and Delhi became operational today.

The Vistara Airlines Mumbai-Chandigarh flight, scheduled to arrive at 8.15 am today, was cancelled. All the other flights operated by the airlines were on schedule.

A Delhi-Chandigarh flight, operated by the same airlines, was cancelled on March 31 evening. In the past two days, the airline had to cancel several flights countrywide as the crew struck work in protest against the revised salary structure.

