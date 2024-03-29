Sharjah flight set to resume on April 2

Mohali, March 28
Chandigarh-Sharjah flight is set to resume service at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, from April 2. The twice-a-week flight will operate on Tuesday and Thursday with the arrival time of 4:10 pm and departure at 6 pm.
The summer schedule at the SBSI Airport remains in effect from March 31 to October 26, officials said.
The Sharjah flight was discontinued from here on October 27 last year. The thrice-a-week flight, with 360 available seats (180+180), was much in demand with the people of this region. The officials said it was quite likely that the twice-a-week flight would be made thrice-a-week soon. However, there is no confirmation yet. The airport’s connectivity will now be restored to two international destinations, the other being Dubai. According to the summer schedule, Dharamsala and Jammu would have an enhanced connectivity from Chandigarh.
