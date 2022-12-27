Sharma elected IGU governing council member

Chandigarh, December 26
President, Chandigarh Golf Association, SK Sharma has been elected a member of the Governing Council of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) for a period of two years.
The elections were held for posts of president, vice-president, honorary secretary, honorary treasurer as well as nine members of the Governing Council on December 24 at Qutab Golf Course, Delhi. Sharma polled a maximum of 55 votes.
Sharma said, “Chandigarh will host IGU events in various age categories and it will provide amateur golfers an opportunity to play with India’s best golfers.”
