 Sharpen legal acumen through contests: Supreme Court Judge to law pupils : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Sharpen legal acumen through contests: Supreme Court Judge to law pupils

Sharpen legal acumen through contests: Supreme Court Judge to law pupils

Justice Surya Kant speaks at valedictory event of national law fest

Sharpen legal acumen through contests: Supreme Court Judge to law pupils

In a captivating address, Justice Surya Kant, a distinguished legal luminary and a Supreme Court Judge, today envisioned a legal landscape where mediation, competitions, and unwavering commitment converged to create a more just and harmonious society. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, March 16

In a captivating address, Justice Surya Kant, a distinguished legal luminary and a Supreme Court Judge, today envisioned a legal landscape where mediation, competitions, and unwavering commitment converged to create a more just and harmonious society.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the seventh national law fest, Arguendo, organised by the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Justice Surya Kant underscored the paramount importance of upholding justice in the society, while making it clear that the future was in the hands of the youth.

Justice Surya Kant also extolled the virtues of legal competitions, and urged the aspiring legal professionals to sharpen their legal acumen through contests such as the ones held during the event. He made it clear that the contests served as crucibles for honing legal acumen and provided a platform for aspiring lawyers to test their mettle, engage in rigorous analysis and develop persuasive advocacy skills.

Mediation took the center stage as Justice Surya Kant underscored its significance as an alternative dispute resolution method, while predicting that it was on the cusp of a significant rise.

Justice Augustine George Masih of the Supreme Court also shared invaluable advice, urging the young lawyers to sit in the courtrooms observing judges in action. By witnessing judicial proceedings firsthand, budding legal minds gained insights, he added.

Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, delved into the moot proposition based on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The moot not only challenged students’ legal acumen but also raised awareness about the drug problem, he asserted.

Justice Sandhawalia also shared insights into the challenges faced by budding lawyers. He encouraged them to navigate the legal profession with resilience.

The valedictory ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig and UILS Director Prof Shruti Bedi.

The final rounds of the GK Chatrath National Moot Court Competition were judged by Justice Deepak Sibal, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar and Punjab advocate-general Gurminder Singh.

The PU Department of Laws bagged the best team prize. The best negotiating team for the fourth Justice AS Anand National Mediation and Negotiation Competition was the Army Institute of Law, Mohali, and the best mediator was from the NLU, Jodhpur.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin Kashmiri Pandit couple, daughter killed in 'suspicious' fire in Canada's Brampton

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

6
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

7
India

Indian Navy rescues hijacked merchant vessel, frees 17 crew members after 40-hour-long operation

8
World

North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides luxury car given by Russian president Vladimir Putin, oversees drills

9
Entertainment

‘Fake news’: Amitabh Bachchan on reports of his hospitalisation; posts photos attending ISPL 2024 finals with son Abhishek and Sachin Tendulkar

10
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court reserves order on ED's plea seeking BRS leader Kavitha's custody

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

INDIA VOTES 2024: 7-phase Lok Sabha polls from April 19

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

INDIA VOTES 2024: CEC: No adequate forces for simultaneous polls in J&K

Assembly elections to be held soon after Lok Sabha results: ...

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

40 hurt in boiler blast at Rewari spare parts unit

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college