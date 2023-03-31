Shashank, Harpreet shine in bodybuilding championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Shashank Yadav was declared the 32nd Junior Mr Chandigarh Champion of Champion, while Harpreet Singh won the 6th Best Physique Championship during the 34th Senior, 32nd Junior, 2nd Classic Mr Chandigarh, 6th Best Physique, 4th Masters Body Building Championship and 7th Women Fitness Physique Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association at GGDSD College, Sector 32, here.

Divank Gupta was declared the 34th Senior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Champion and Ruby was declared 7th Women Fitness Champion of Champion.

Meanwhile, in the 32nd Junior Mr Chandigarh event, Arun Yadav claimed top position in the below 55-kg category. Raju claimed second position and Jasvir Singh finished third. In the below 60-kg event, Pawan Kumar Yadav claimed top position, followed by Pawan Kumarat at the second and Tarun at the third spot. Vivek Kumar won the below 65-kg event and Prateek Vinayak finished second. Rahul Gupta bagged third spot. In the below 70-kg event, Shashank Yadav, Shreeyas Katla and Baljinder Singh claimed top three positions, respectively. Rajesh claimed below 75-kg title.

In the 2nd Men Classic Mr Chandigarh event, Arun claimed top spot in the below 55-kg category, followed by Raju at the second position. In the below 65-kg category, Tejinder Singh and Rahul Gupta claimed top two positions, respectively, while in the below 75-kg event, Rajesh finished first and Sumit Singh claimed second position. In the below 85-kg & above category, Rajeev Kumar claimed first position. Tejinder won the overall title.

In the 7th women fitness physique event, Ruby stood first, while Kamaljeet Kaur claimed second position and Kanak Raj stood third. In the 6th men physique open weight event, Harpreet Singh, Ashish Dogra and Prince Verma claimed first three positions, respectively.

Mohammed Yashdaula won the 4th master bodybuilding event, while Tejinder Singh claimed second position and Bantu Thapa finished third.

In the 32nd Senior Mr Chandigarh event, Rishal excelled in the below 55-kg category. Yashdaul claimed second position and Jatinder finished at the third spot.

In the below 60-kg category, Ravi Sharma, Tejinder Singh and Anand Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively. Sumit Kuamr won the below 65-kg category gold, followed by Pawan Kumar at the second spot and Varinder at the third position. In the below 70-kg event, Shashank Yadav, Sahil Birla and Rajesh claimed top three positions, respectively.

Sonu Kumar won the below 75-kg category gold, followed by Ashish Dogra at the second position and Harpreet Singh at the third spot. In the below 80-kg category, Jatinder Dhiman and Kamaljeet Singh claimed top two positions, respectively.