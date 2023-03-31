 Shashank, Harpreet shine in bodybuilding championship : The Tribune India

Shashank, Harpreet shine in bodybuilding championship

Shashank, Harpreet shine in bodybuilding championship


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Shashank Yadav was declared the 32nd Junior Mr Chandigarh Champion of Champion, while Harpreet Singh won the 6th Best Physique Championship during the 34th Senior, 32nd Junior, 2nd Classic Mr Chandigarh, 6th Best Physique, 4th Masters Body Building Championship and 7th Women Fitness Physique Championship, organised by the Chandigarh Amateur Bodybuilding Association at GGDSD College, Sector 32, here.

Divank Gupta was declared the 34th Senior Mr Chandigarh Bodybuilding Champion and Ruby was declared 7th Women Fitness Champion of Champion.

Meanwhile, in the 32nd Junior Mr Chandigarh event, Arun Yadav claimed top position in the below 55-kg category. Raju claimed second position and Jasvir Singh finished third. In the below 60-kg event, Pawan Kumar Yadav claimed top position, followed by Pawan Kumarat at the second and Tarun at the third spot. Vivek Kumar won the below 65-kg event and Prateek Vinayak finished second. Rahul Gupta bagged third spot. In the below 70-kg event, Shashank Yadav, Shreeyas Katla and Baljinder Singh claimed top three positions, respectively. Rajesh claimed below 75-kg title.

In the 2nd Men Classic Mr Chandigarh event, Arun claimed top spot in the below 55-kg category, followed by Raju at the second position. In the below 65-kg category, Tejinder Singh and Rahul Gupta claimed top two positions, respectively, while in the below 75-kg event, Rajesh finished first and Sumit Singh claimed second position. In the below 85-kg & above category, Rajeev Kumar claimed first position. Tejinder won the overall title.

In the 7th women fitness physique event, Ruby stood first, while Kamaljeet Kaur claimed second position and Kanak Raj stood third. In the 6th men physique open weight event, Harpreet Singh, Ashish Dogra and Prince Verma claimed first three positions, respectively.

Mohammed Yashdaula won the 4th master bodybuilding event, while Tejinder Singh claimed second position and Bantu Thapa finished third.

In the 32nd Senior Mr Chandigarh event, Rishal excelled in the below 55-kg category. Yashdaul claimed second position and Jatinder finished at the third spot.

In the below 60-kg category, Ravi Sharma, Tejinder Singh and Anand Kumar claimed top three positions, respectively. Sumit Kuamr won the below 65-kg category gold, followed by Pawan Kumar at the second spot and Varinder at the third position. In the below 70-kg event, Shashank Yadav, Sahil Birla and Rajesh claimed top three positions, respectively.

Sonu Kumar won the below 75-kg category gold, followed by Ashish Dogra at the second position and Harpreet Singh at the third spot. In the below 80-kg category, Jatinder Dhiman and Kamaljeet Singh claimed top two positions, respectively.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal Singh is now separated from close aide Papalpreet, who masterminded his escape

2
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

3
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

4
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

5
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Arvind Kejriwal steps up attack on PM Modi over degree issue; BJP hits back

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands