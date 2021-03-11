Chandigarh: Shastri Market association chief booked for resisting anti-encroachment drive

Chandigarh, April 24
The president of the Shastri Market association, Sector 22, has been booked by the local police for allegedly deterring officials of the encroachment wing of the Municipal Corporation from the discharge of their duty.
The complainant, Bhupinder Kaur, a sub-inspector with the encroachment wing, reported that she was on duty at the Shastri Market on Saturday evening when she found encroachment outside shop number 199.
Kaur alleged that she seized the goods kept outside the shop and issued a challan to the shopkeeper. However, when the corporation staff were taking the confiscated goods to their truck, the market association president, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, arrived there and stopped the MC staff from taking away the seized goods.
The police were informed following which a case under Sections 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station.
Meanwhile, the shopkeepers staged a protest today against the registration of the FIR.
