 Shatabdi to be back on track today, 60 trains to remain hit : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Shatabdi to be back on track today, 60 trains to remain hit

Shatabdi to be back on track today, 60 trains to remain hit

Rail traffic on many sections likely to be restored today: DRM

Shatabdi to be back on track today, 60 trains to remain hit

Passengers stranded at Ambala Cantonment railway station due to cancellation of trains on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 11

Train traffic continued to remain affected across the Ambala Division of Northern Railway due to waterlogging today. However, the division has started restoring its affected sections and the traffic is expected to resume on most sections, including Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Kalka, and Ambala-Saharanpur, tomorrow.

A large number of trains were cancelled, diverted, short terminated and short originated today to ensure safe operations. A railway track near Ghasitpur village in Ambala Cantonment was damaged due to heavy flow of water.

As per the Railways, about 60 trains will continue to remain affected due to waterlogging. The Kalka-Howrah (12312) train and the Lucknow-Chandigarh (15011) were cancelled today. The New Delhi-Amb Andaura (22447) train will be cancelled on July 12 and 13, the Ambala-Delhi (14522) on July 12 and the Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express (19412) on July 12 and 13.

The services of seven pairs of trains, including 04543 (Kalka-Shimla), 52459 (Kalka-Shimla), 52455 (Kalka-Shimla), 72452 (Shimla-Kalka) and 04544 (Shimla-Kalka), will remain suspended from July 12 to 16 due to hill slip and falling of trees and boulders.

Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, said, “While the traffic on the Kalka-Shimla section will be suspended till July 16, the Patiala-Rajpura-Ludhiana section has been restored. On the Ambala-Chandigarh section, while goods train will start plying tonight, coach trains will start run tomorrow morning. We will try to restore the Chandigarh-Chandimandir-Kalka, Chandigarh-Mohali-New Morinda and New Morinda to Sahnewal routes tomorrow. The Ambala-Saharanpur section has been inspected. There is water overflowing near Kesri village. As soon as the water level recedes, we will start the Saharanpur section as well by Wednesday evening.”

“The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi will resume service tomorrow morning. Efforts are being made to restore the Kalka-Shatabdi train by Wednesday evening. Some trains are cancelled due to unavailability of rakes. They will also return to tracks soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers faced inconvenience due to cancellation of trains. A large number of people kept waiting with their families, including minor children, and luggage at the Ambala Cantonment railway station. Suresh Pal, a resident of Bihar, said he worked as a labourer in Chandigarh and wanted to go back to Bihar, but there was no train.

Passengers whose train were short terminated at the Ambala Cantonment station were found looking for private taxis for Chandigarh.

#Ambala #Kalka

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

2
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

3
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

4
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

5
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

6
Punjab

Punjab BJP must shed 'junior ally' tag, says Sunil Jakhar as he takes over as state party chief

7
Entertainment

Meet the man Katrina Kaif spent most time with in last 20 years

8
Nation

Double murder rocks Bengaluru: Ex-employee allegedly kills CEO, managing director of tech firm

9
Business

GST Council approves 28 pc tax on online gaming; clarifies on taxation of utility vehicle

10
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken ill, admitted to hospital in Punjab's Faridkot

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand

Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

‘Illegal’: SC sets aside extension to ED chief, asks govt to choose successor

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Sedans off highest GST slab; Appellate Tribunal by Aug 1

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval

Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur

Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Knotty affair: Lay dangling cables underground, say New Golden Avenue residents

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Two bridges over Sukhna Choe washed away

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Apex court stays NGT order asking Delhi L-G to head ‘clean Yamuna’ panel

Yamuna breaches danger mark, evacuation begins in Delhi

Delhi FM opposes move to bring GST under ED purview

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Volunteers begin plugging Dhusi Bundh breach

Woman among seven held in kidnapping case

Garhshankar takes stock as surging waters recede

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

As rescue operations continue in dist, Army plays major role

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

5 taken ill in ammonia gas leak at Mandi Gobindgarh