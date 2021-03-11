Shaurya reaches badminton final

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Shaurya defeated Nikunj Sharma 21-12 21-10 to march into the boys’ U-16 singles final during the ongoing 2nd Emily Memorial Inter-School Badminton Tournament at St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44.

In the second semifinal, Divyansh Dewali ousted Akshaj Thakur 21-10 21-11. In the girls’ semifinals, Dhavanya logged a comeback 18-21 21-14 21-13 win over Arshnoor, whereas Jasleen Kaur defeated Pari 21-7 21-10.