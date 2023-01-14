Shed to keep stray cattle coming up at Kot village

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, January 13

The residents of the city would soon have a respite from the stray cattle menace. A shed is coming up at Kot village in the district under the five-shed Rs 2.5-crore project.

Many lives have been lost due to accidents involving animals on roads. Villagers too have been complaining to the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities about stray cattle entering their fields and damage crops.

According to information, a total of five sheds are to be built at the cattle shed in Kot village. The MC would run the shed with the help of an NGO and it has already started looking for it. The MC has planned to start shifting stray cattle to the shed by January end.

The foundation stone of the cattle shed was laid by Haryana Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta on January 14 last year. Along with the cattle shed, a temple is also being built.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the construction work of a shed in Kot village was in the final stage. He said the MC was trying to select an NGO to run the cattle shed by inviting expression of interest. Immediately after selecting an NGO, a campaign would be started to catch stray animals roaming in the city and release them in the cattle shed, he added.

On January 14, 2021, the MC had inaugurated a cattle shed at Sukhdarshanpur village, which was built at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The cattle shed could accommodate 1,200 cows. A year ago, another shed was built near the NIFT in Sector 23 with a capacity to keep 1,800 cows.