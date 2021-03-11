Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

The Chandigarh Administration will give commendation certificates to 31 persons, including Carmel Convent School bus attendant Sheela Devi, for rendering outstanding services in respective fields on Independence Day.

Sheela Devi (40) will be awarded for bravery. She had suffered serious head injuries while saving children after part of a 250-year-old peepal tree fell on the school premises on July 8, killing one student and injuring 18 others, besides her. She was discharged from the PGIMER on August 8 after a miraculous recovery.

Those who will be awarded for meritorious service are: Dr Navneet Kanwar, GMSH-16; Rocky Daniel, GMSH-16; Dr Awadhesh Kumar Pandey, GMCH-32; Ambili Jose, GMSH-32; Sudhir Batra, SDE; Vinay Chaudhary, Tehsildar; Jaikaran Prashad, driver, Market Committee; Jitender Singh Rawat, junior assistant, DC office; Bhupinder Singh Rana, ETI; Sanjay Kumar, section officer; Manmohan Lal Sahu, senior assistant; Suman Saurabh, senior assistant; Geeta, AYUSH; Rohit Kumar Saini, forester; Hitesh Bhardwaj, Tourism Department; Seema Gera, Deputy Curator; Amit Gupta, CTU; Barinder, sweeper, Sport Department; and Dr Manpreet Singh Gujral, Principal, CCET.

KK Rana, Red Cross Society; Dr Tehal Kohli, INPA; Pooja Ghai and Ram Prakash Sharma will be awarded for social service. Jyoti Sharma will be awarded in the field of art and culture and Arvind Sehgal, rowing coach, in the field of sports. While Prakash Singh Negi, home guards volunteer, Krishna will be awarded for bravery.

Aarush Khanna and Rahul Khanna, both students, will be awarded jointly for public service, apart from Narinder Kumar Prarthi, PGIMER. Flying Officer Palak Mahajan will be honoured in the field of others.