Shehzad calls AAP ‘anti-aurat party’ after Punjab minister’s obscene video

Chandigarh, May 28

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala today said that the new name of Aam Aadmi Party should be ‘anti-aurat party’.

He was referring to several Delhi and Punjab AAP ministers involved in different criminal cases, including the latest purported obscene video of Punjab minister Balkar Singh.

Poonawala said, “Why do these AAP leaders who misbehave with women get the protection of Kejriwal every time? At least, the leaders of INDIA bloc should definitely get the answer for this from Arvind Kejriwal. My question to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Manish Tewari, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Chaturvedi is that why are they all silent in the cases of continuous misbehaviour with women by AAP leaders. The country will not tolerate it anymore.”

He alleged that it was in front of the whole country how an AAP minister was exploiting a young woman in exchange of getting her a job. “Even after this entire episode came to light, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is seen with accused Balkar Singh during the election campaign in Jalandhar. They should have immediately dismissed the minister after this incident came to light and a high-level inquiry should have been conducted, but they are roaming around instead of taking strict action against him,” he maintained.

“The Women Commission of India has taken cognisance of this matter. But in Chandigarh, the Congress and the AAP candidate Manish Tewari has not yet given any statement in this matter,” he added.

BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said the INDIA bloc has only one slogan — “Remove Modi” — but it has no vision of what it will to do after this.

