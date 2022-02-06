Shekhawat hails Budget

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today hailed the Union Budget for the year 2022-23.

Addressing a press conference at the city BJP office, he said, “The Budget was virtually our next step towards realising the vision of building a new and self-reliant India.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are continuously moving in the right direction for building a new India,” he added. The minister claimed, “People all over the world faced job loss during the pandemic, but the self-reliant package given by our government helped many people save their jobs.”