Shekhawat hails Budget

Chandigarh, February 5
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today hailed the Union Budget for the year 2022-23.
Addressing a press conference at the city BJP office, he said, “The Budget was virtually our next step towards realising the vision of building a new and self-reliant India.”
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are continuously moving in the right direction for building a new India,” he added. The minister claimed, “People all over the world faced job loss during the pandemic, but the self-reliant package given by our government helped many people save their jobs.”
