Shekhawat seeks support of Mohali industrialists

Mohali, May 18

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed the industrial workers in Sector 82 this afternoon. He said he met with industrialists and businessmen to gather support for the BJP candidate for the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Dr Subhash Sharma. "They praised the policies of the Central Government and put forth their views to boost industrial growth,” he said.

Sharma, has cautioned the Punjabis of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, terming both parties as two sides of the same coin, who have come together just for the sake of stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hiding their corruption. Speaking at election meetings held at several places in Nawanshahr, Dr Sharma said, “People in Punjab have started supporting Modi because everyone is impressed by his work.”

Sharma added that the Shri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was opened due to the efforts of PM Modi.

