Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

UT admn issues notification, hikes annual rates, but cuts tariff in two slabs

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 30

Brace for shelling out 1.5 to 2.5 times more on your existing water bill from April onwards as the UT Administration today issued a notification regarding the water tariff, which was last year put on hold till March 31 this year citing Covid-19.

Though the Administration has brought down the rates in two of the four slabs, it has increased the annual rates from the current 3 per cent to 5 per cent. It has also kept the sewerage cess, which was raised to 30 per cent on the total water bill in 2020, unchanged. As per the existing provision, notified on September 11, 2020, that was put on hold in May 2021, the 0-15 kilolitre (KL) water use slab rate, which was Rs2/kl, was raised to Rs3/kl.

Similarly, the 16-30 kl slab rate, which was charged at Rs4/kl, was raised to Rs6/kl; 31-60 kl slab rate was increased from Rs6/kl to Rs12/kl; and the above 60 kl slab rate was raised from Rs8/kl to Rs24/kl.

Now, as per the notification issued today, the first two slabs will have the same revised rates. However, in the wake of a demand for reducing the water rates, the Administration brought down the 31-60 kl slab rate from Rs12/kl to Rs10/kl and the above 60 kl slab rate from Rs24/kl to Rs20/kl.

To justify the hike in the rates, a communiqué from the Administration read, “It must be noted that the water tariff was not revised for the past 10 years i.e. since May 24, 2011. The cost of water supply and additional infrastructure has increased manifold since then, leading to continuous losses to the Municipal Corporation. In spite of the present notified rates, there are still losses of over Rs80 crore in the water supply and sewerage sectors.”

It further stated, “The rates in the first two slabs are comparable or even lower than those in Punjab and Haryana. The water tariff in the higher categories in Chandigarh is much lower than Delhi i.e. Rs10/kl and Rs20/kl vis-à-vis Rs43.93/kl. The sewerage cess in Chandigarh is 30 per cent of the water volumetric charges and is much lower than Delhi, which is 60 per cent.”

However, the revision of rates does not seem to have gone down well with some residents, who expressed displeasure, and also with the Opposition, which is slamming the BJP that rules the MC.

RK Garg, president of the Second Innings Association, said, “Residents have been cheated and poll promises have gone down the drain. There is no one to listen to people as there is no control over the bureaucracy. The ruling party is spineless and the Opposition is helpless.”

Pardeep Chhabra, Chandigarh co-incharge, AAP, said, “The rates were put on hold till March 31 as part of the BJP’s election stunt. They are liars and today, their real face has been exposed.

The hike is an unnecessary burden on the people.”

Subhash Chawla, president, city Congress, said, “It is a huge burden on the people. The Congress will soon hold a meeting to chalk out its agitation programme against the water tariff hike.”

Ruling BJP not heard

The Administration did not even consider the BJP-ruled MC House resolution of March last year.

The BJP, which had a stout majority in the previous term, had passed a revised agenda to bring the 31-60 kl slab rate to Rs9/kl and the above 60 kl slab rate to Rs16/kl. It had also approved that the sewerage cess be slashed from 30 per cent to 5 per cent, commercial units be charged for actual consumption at the rate of Rs25/kl and one-time 5 per cent annual hike after every three years. None of these points was considered.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

2
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

3
World

Imran Khan no-confidence motion: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster

4
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

5
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

6
Chandigarh

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

7
Punjab

9 office-bearers of various Punjab boards, corporations resign

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana blast case: NIA raids house of alleged suicide bomber in Khanna

9
Nation

Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent

10
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Don't Miss

View All
Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

Top Stories

Imran Khan’s govt totters as key ally switches sides

Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion

Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi

BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown

Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

MC expects to collect Rs4 cr on last day

Widen narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

'Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in city'

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Schools all set to reopen, Chandigarh bus operators await tax relief

Chandigarh reports 2 fresh Covid cases

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Punjabi varsity closes investigation in 6 cases

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered