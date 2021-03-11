Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Shelterless residents of Colony No. 4 here today staged a protest outside the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) office demanding allotment of houses.

The UT Administration had yesterday demolished nearly 2,500 structures in the colony. Based on a biometric survey of the colony carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents was sent to the CHB on April 29. A camp was organised in the office of the SDM (East) for provisional allotment of flats under the Affordable Rental Housing Scheme at the Maloya Housing Complex.

Of the 658 residents, 299 came up for registration. Following that, a draw of lots was conducted and 290 residents were given EWS flats on a rental basis.

A woman serves water to her child near her demolished shanty in Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

During a camp organised by the CHB at the Maloya Housing Complex for completing the remaining formalities/documentation and handing over of possession of the flats yesterday, about 250 out of the 290 successful applicants were given the flats.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said nearly 3,000 small flats had been allotted to residents of the colony in the past nearly 3 years.

However, residents of the colony, who were not found eligible, were not allotted flats.

The residents who were not allotted flats today staged the protest and demanded that they be also allotted houses.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurdev Yadav also reached the spot and demanded that houses be allotted to all these people. He said he was preparing a list and would soon talk to the authorities in this regard.

They would demand that these people be allotted houses. He said the policy of pick and choose was wrong in this way. Everyone should have a house, he added.

Sarita, a resident of the colony, said her house had been demolished. She had not been allotted the house yet. All people had gathered outside the CHB office to demand that the houses be allotted to them. AAP councillor Neha also reached the spot. She spoke to the residents of the colony and assured to convey all their demands to the authorities.

Raj Rani, also a resident of the colony and working in a shop, said her family had been living in the colony for the past 40 years. Her father came to the city as a labourer and started living here. After his death, the name of her mother was included in the biometric survey carried out by the authorities, but now she too was no more. She said she applied for a house on a rental basis, but it was not allotted to her.

