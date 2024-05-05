Shemrock School, Mohali

A rock and roll training camp has been organised at the school by the Rock N Roll Federation of India in affiliation with the World Federation of Acrobatic and Swing Dances. About 180 students, 55 competitive gymnasts, and 31 coaches from Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Jammu, Delhi and Maharashtra are undergoing training at this camp.

Gobindgarh Public School

A dental check-up camp was organised by the team of Sood Dental Hospital, Mandi Gobindgarh, at the school. Over 600 students were examined by the team of doctors. Dr Himanshu Sood and Dr Rupal Sood apprised the students about dental health and common oral problems. Principal Dr Neeru Arora thanked the team of doctors.

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised an array of events and activities to sensitise students about their right to vote. The faculty of the school pledged to vote in the General Election fulfilling their responsibilities as democratic citizens. Among the activities organised on the day was a ‘Nukkad Natak’ prepared by the students to apprise the gathering on the importance of voting.

Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a self-defence workshop aimed at empowering students with essential skills for personal safety and confidence building. Led by instructors Constables Sonia Mehra and Manjit Kumar, the workshop provided guidance and practical demonstrations on self-defence techniques to the students.

Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh

The school hosted its investiture ceremony for inducting the student council for 2024-25. An educationist, Kavita Chatterjee Das, was the chief guest. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the event. It was led by the head boy and girl of the school.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

The kindergarten section of the school celebrated a watermelon day. The dress code of the day was red, and all schoolchildren and teachers came to the campus dressed in red. The students were apprised of the health benefits of watermelon. They were also informed about the extended vocabulary around the theme.

