Sher-e-Punjab cup: Anmolpreet Singh plays captain’s knock in Phantoms’ victory

Mohali, June 14

Playing a captain’s knock, Anmolpreet Singh hammered a stunning 56-ball innings of 90 runs to power Royal Phantoms to a facile 57-run win over Intersoft Titans in a match played during the ongoing second Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at the IS Bindra Stadium here today.

Anmolpreet’s brilliant innings included six boundaries and as many sixes. He was removed by medium-pacer Abhinav Sharma in the 19th over.

Batting first, Phantoms posted 176/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Titans could make 119/9 in their allotted 20 overs with Vikrant Rana (2/29), Kunwar Kuckreja (2/14) and Kartik Chadha (2/12) taking two wickets each for the winning team.

For Phantoms, Anmolpreet and opener Jaskaranveer Paul did the trick in the batting department. Jaskaranveer batted well to score 34-ball 42 and ably supported the captain. The duo added 102 runs for the second-wicket stand. Both were sent packing by Abhinav, who also accounted for in-form Sohraab Dhaliwal’s (5) wicket. He claimed three wickets while conceding 31 runs.

In reply, Titans kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Captain Vishwanath Pratap Singh made a dismal 16.

