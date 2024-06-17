Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Harshdeep claims fifer in Super Strikers’ win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

A five-wicket haul by Harshdeep Singh helped JK Super Strikers defend their 187-run total against BLV Blasters and record an 11-run win in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

Chasing the 187-run target, Blasters were restricted to 176/8 in the allotted 20 overs. The side lost two quick wickets — Naman Dhir (10) and (Kunwarjeet Singh Ballagan (0) — as the team’s total read 29. Both batsmen were trapped by Sanvir Singh. Thereafter, Harnoor Singh Pannu (73 off 48 balls, studded with six boundaries and four sixes) and Anmol Malhotra (55 off 40 balls, including five boundaries and one six) raised a 107-run partnership to help the side recover.

As the duo was steering the team towards the target, Harshdeep swung into action and took wickets in quick succession. He sent both Harnoor and Anmol back to pavilion before claiming the wickets of Tanveer Singh Randhawa (0), Manav Vashisht (3) and Akashdeep Dahri (1). Prerit Dutta claimed the wicket of Harpreet Brar (8) to finally confirm the team’s win. Gourav Choudhary (18) remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Strikers posted 187/5 while batting first in the game. Shivein Rakheja (45 off 26 balls, studded with six boundaries and two sixes) was the leading scorer for the side. Gourav Makan, who batted seventh, scored a quickfire 39 off 19 balls with one boundary and four sixes to help the side achieve a respectable total.

Shahbaz Singh Sandhu (28 off 18 balls, with two boundaries and two sixes), opener Karteek Sharma (26 off 15 balls, with six boundaries), Aryan Yadav (25 off 20 balls, with two sixes) were the other main contributors for the side.

With the figures of 3/22, Brar remained the pick of bowlers, while Aryan Mehra claimed two wickets while conceding 26 runs.

Nail-biting win for Knights

In a nail-biting second match, Agri Knights recorded a one-run win over Intersoft Titans on the last delivery of the game. Batting first, Knights scored 176 in the allotted overs, and in reply, Titans batters missed winning the match by a whisker, as they scored 175/9. The Titans didn’t get a good start, but it was Pukhraj Mann (62) kept the team in contention. Earlier, the Knights innings was bolstered by Mandeep Singh, who scored 57. Siddharth Kaul claimed a five-wicket haul for 22 runs.

