Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Nehal to lead Trident Stallions

Chandigarh, May 31

Indian Premier League (IPL) fame Nehal Wadhera will lead Trident Stallions in the upcoming 2nd Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) at its stadiums in Mohali and Mullanpur from June 10 to 27.

Padma Shri awardee Rajinder Gupta announced the team’s line-up, boasting of seasoned veterans and young talent from the state. Trident Stallions had made it to the semifinals of the opening season of the league.

“Wadhera comes with a good experience of playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Trident family is excited to be a part of this tournament where we are promoting the young and budding cricketers across the state. We are confident of winning the tournament,” said Gupta.

The squad also includes Ramandeep Singh, who played an important role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL title win this year, along with other prominent players Baltej Singh (Punjab Kings) and Gurnoor Singh Brar (Gujarat Titans).

The squad

Nehal Wadhera (C), Eish Rao, Ramandeep Singh, Vihan Malhotra, Abhay Choudhary, Salil Arora, Aditya Pratap Singh, Sahil Sharma, Nirmal Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Ashish Lowrance, Jass Inder Singh Baidwan, Aryaman Singh, Shubham Rana, Anmoljeet Singh, Inderpreet Singh, Pukhrajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, Sameer Khan, Kunwarbir Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Dhruv Mittal, Rachit Soni, Udaibir Bhuttar and Gurwinder Singh Bhullar.

