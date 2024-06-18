Sher-E-Punjab Cup: Prabhsimran, Abhay fashion Stallions’ victory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 17

A 77-run partnership between Prabhsimran Singh and Abhay Choudhary helped Trident Stallions to register yet another victory in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

Logging their fourth consecutive victory, Stallions logged a seven-wicket win over Royal Phantoms. The side now lead the points’ table with 16 points.

Chasing the 148-run target, Stallions had a shaky start as opener Vihaan Malhotra was back to the hut without scoring a run. However, skipper Prabhsimran (59 off 46 balls, with six boundaries and one six) and Abhay (40 off 26 balls, with three boundaries and three sixes) provided stability to the team. Sohraab Dhaliwal stopped the duo, as he claimed Abhay’s wicket. However, Ramandeep Singh (28 off 14 balls, with two sixes and two boundaries) and Salil Arora (17 off 18 balls, with one boundary) steered the side to log their fourth consecutive win.

Sohraab claimed two wickets, while Garv Kumar took one for the bowling side.

Earlier, batting first, Phantoms opened their innings with Jaskaranvir Singh Paul and Anshul Chaudhary. The duo gave a great start to the side by raising a 63-run partnership. However, Ramandeep provided Stallions the much-need breakthrough. He claimed the wicket of Anshul (23 off 19 balls, with two boundaries). It was the comeback moment for Stallions, as the next four batsmen made a single-digit contribution to their team’s total.

Jaskaranvir remained the highest scorer for the side with his 73 off 60 deliveries (studded with five boundaries and two sixes), while Kartik Chadha (17) and Tarun Sarren (11) contributed a little towards the end of the innings.

Ramandeep and Gurnoor Brar claimed two wickets each, while Baltej Dhanda and Shubham Rana picked one each.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali