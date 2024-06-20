Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Skipper Prabhsimran slams ton as Stallions beat Knights

Mohali, June 19
Skipper Prabhsimran Singh came up with a brilliant unbeaten 122 off just 62 balls to help Trident Stallions record a three-wicket win over Agri Kings’ Knights during the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium.
Prabhsimran, who becomes the first batter to score a century of the season in the ongoing tournament, hit seven boundaries and 11 sixes. While chasing a total of 184, Stallions were desperately looking for a good partnership as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Prabhsimran stood rock solid to help the side log win. Ramandeep Singh (29) and Gurnoor Singh Brar (10) were the two other main scorers for the side, as the team lost seven wickets while chasing.
Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Goyal claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Ashwani Kumar picked one.
Earlier, Knights posted 184 in the allotted 20 overs. Abhishek was on fire as he posted 85 off 47 balls, with eight boundaries and four sixes, while Madhav Singh Pathania (21) was the other notable scorer for the side. Ramandeep took two wickets, while Baltej SIngh Dhanda, Gurnoor, Aryaman Singh, Sahil Sharma and Shubham Rana claimed a wicket each.
Meanwhile, in an easy chase, BLV Blasters recorded an eight-wicket win over Intersoft Titans. Chasing the Titans’ 119-run target, Blasters posted 120/2 in 12 overs. Naman Dhir scored 50 off 23 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes, while Harnoor Singh Pannu once again emerged the team’s saviour, as he made an unbeaten 34 off 20 balls, with one boundary and three sixes. Anmol Malhotra (27) also remained unbeaten.
Prabhkirat Singh and Harry Dhaliwal claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.
Earlier, Blasters’ innings was packed by Aardhya Shukla (3/16), Gourav Chodhary (2/22), Simranjeet Singh Gharu (2/31), Manav Vashisht (1/11), Harpreet Brar (1/22) and Aryan Mehra (1/12). Gitnash Khera (29), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (16) and Pukhraj Mann (16) were the main scorers for the side.
