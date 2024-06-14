Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Stallions log 2nd win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

A 79-run stand between Salil Arora and Ramandeep Singh helped Trident Stallions score their second consecutive win during the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab Cricket T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The side logged a 34-run win over BLV Blasters.

Batting first, Stallions amassed 200/5 in the allotted 20 overs. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Vihaan Malhotra raised a 28-run partnership in the first three overs. However, Aradhya Shukla got the breakthrough for Blasters as he removed Malhotra (21 off 10 balls, with four boundaries).

Prabhsimran was then joined by Abhay Choudhary and they continued an attacking approach towards the bowlers. The duo raised a 42-run partnership to raise the total to 70 before Choudhary (23 of 18 balls, with two boundaries and one six) was caught by Harpreet Brar off Manav Vashisht.

In no time, Prabhsimran also followed suit as he fell victim to Brar at 34 off 24 balls, with four boundaries and one six. Thereafter, Arora and Ramandeep held the charge and raised an important partnership to help the side achieve 162 in 18 overs.

The duo was stopped by Vashisht as he found Ramandeep (54 off 29 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) short of crease. Arora remained unbeaten at 56 off 30 balls, with five boundaries and three sixes, to help the side achieve 200. Vashisht (2/27) remained the main wicket taker, while Shukla and Brar claimed a wicket each.

In reply, the Blasters scored 166/9 in the allotted overs. Naman Dhir (58 off 33 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes) was the lone man standing for his side. Opener Kunwarjeet Singh Ballagan (24), Simranjeet Singh Gharu (20), Harnoor Singh Pannu (17) and Brar (13) also contributed with the bat. Baltej Singh Dhanda was the pick of the bowlers with 3/31, while Jas Inder Singh Baidwan, Aryaman Singh and Shubham Rana picked two wickets each.

