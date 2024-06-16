Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Stallions log third win on the trot

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 15

Trident Stallions logged their third consecutive win of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup today. The team defeated Intersoft Titans by 42 runs at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here.

Batting first, Stallions posted 154/6 in the allotted 20 overs. The side has a shaky start, as they struggled at 32/2 in 6 overs. However, Salil Arora once again emerged as the team’s saviour. Salil contributed 60 off 40 balls, with the help of five boundaries and two sixes. Abhay Choudhary (23 off 22 balls, studded with two boundaries), Sahil Sharma (20) and Ramandeep Singh (17) also contributed with the bat.

Tejpreet Singh was the pick of the bowlers as he picked 2/30, while Siddharth Kaul, Krish Bhagat, Abhinav Sharma and Emanjot Singh Chahal claimed a wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Titans were bundled out at 112. Gitansh Khera (42 off 35 balls, with three boundaries and a six) was the highest scorer for the side, while Bhagat (16) and Jashanpreet (13) also contributed to the team’s total. Baltej Singh Dhanda, Aryanman Singh and Ravinder Singh Brar claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Shubham Rana picked one.

Royal Phantoms lose to JK Super Strikers by 7 wkts

Riding high on a 77-run opening wicket partnership between Karteek Sharma (79 off 48 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Shivein Rakheja (51 off 24 balls, with 10 boundaries and one six), JK Super Strikers recorded a seven-wicket win over Royal Phantoms.

Chasing a 157-run target, Karteek and Shivein helped the side log win.

Sohraab Singh Dhaliwal, Kunwar Hridanshu Kuckreja and Anmolpreet claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. Earlier, Phantoms scored 157/3 despite losing early wickets.

Opener Jaskaran Singh Paul posted 51 off 47 balls, studded with five boundaries and a six. However, it was Anmolpreet Singh, who played an important 55 off 33 balls, studded with five boundaries and two sixes, and Dhaliwal, who scored 32 off 14 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes, to help the side achieve the total. Vashisht Mehra, Mayank Markande and Shahbaz Singh Sandhu picked a each for the bowling side.

