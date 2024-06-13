Sher-e-Punjab Cup: Trident Stallions beat JK Super Strikers by 6 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

A 42-run partnership between Vihaan Malhotra and Salil Arora helped Trident Stallions log win against JK Super Strikers at the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium.

Stallions recorded a six-wicket win over Strikers with four balls to spare. Chasing the 153-run target, Stallions opened their innings with skipper Prabhsimran Singh and Malhotra. The duo gathered 33 runs for the opening wicket partnership, before Prabhsimran (16) fell prey to Salil Khan. Abhat Choudhary (13) tried settling down to the crease, but Prerit Dutta claimed his wicket. Thereafter, Malhotra and Arora arrived on the scene and stabled the innings. The duo raised a 42-run partnership to help the side cross the 100-mark. Malhotra (48) was two short of his half-century when he tried to send the ball over the boundary rope but ended up getting caught by Shahbaz Singh off Mayank Markande. Arora (46) remained unbeaten and managed to achieve the target with the help of Ramandeep Singh (16) and Sahil Sharma (12).Khan claimed two wickets for the bowling side, while Markande and Dutta scalped one each.

Earlier, Stallions' Gurnoor Singh Brar claimed four wickets to restrict Strikers to 153. Sahil and Ramandeep took two wickets each while Ravinder Singh got one. Opener Karteek scored 51 and Shahbaaz 44 for Strikers.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket