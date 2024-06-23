Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup: Phantoms defeat Super Strikers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Opener Anmolpreet Singh scored 50 off 43 balls to help Royal Phantoms defeat JK Super Strikers by 22 runs at the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup being played at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Anmolpreet’s innings was studded with five boundaries and a six and was supported by Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, who contributed 42 off 12 balls, studded with two boundaries and five sixes.

Batting first, Phantoms posted 184/6 in 20 overs. Anshul Chaudhary (32 off 19 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Ridham Satyawan (24 off 21 balls, with two sixes) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (21) were the other notable scorers.

Manish Sheron claimed three wickets, while Harshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sehdav took one each.

In reply, Strikers were restricted to 162/8. Vaibhav came up with a brilliant 57 off 25 balls, with five boundaries and four sixes. However, his effort went in vain. Gourav Markan and Jeevanjot Singh Bajwa scored 22 runs each, while Satyam Sharma (17) and Chintan Randhan (15) were the other notable scorers.

Anmolpreet and Kartik Chadha claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Vikrant Rana, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa and Kunwar Hridanshu Kuckreja picked a wicket each.

