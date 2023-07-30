Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Blasters, Knights to clash for title today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 29

BLV Blasters will take on Agri King’s Knights in the final match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium here tomorrow.

In the semifinals, BLV Blasters recorded a five-wicket win over Trident Stallions, while Agri King’s Knights defeated JK Super Strikers by seven runs.

In the first semifinal, Stallions posted 133 runs at the loss of seven wickets in allotted 11 overs with the help of Karteek Sharma’s 70 off 29 balls. Shahbaz Singh Sandhu remained the other main scorer, who contributed 43 runs off 19 balls. Krish Bhagat claimed two wickets, while Krishan and Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa claimed a wicket each.

In reply, BLV Blasters achieved the target on the last ball of the innings. Bajwa (38) and Sehaj Dhawan (35) made unbeaten contributions for Blasters. Sahil Khan took two wickets, while Aryaman Singh, Harshdeep Singh and Sandhu claimed a wicket each.

In the second semifinal, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul’s unbeaten contribution of 114 runs off 60 balls went in vain as Strikers lost to Knights. Batting first, Knights scored 230 runs off at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs with the help of Mayank Gupta (52), Gitansh Khera (54) and Sohraab Dhaliwal (51). Left-arm spinner Emanjot Chahal claimed three wickets while ceding 27 runs.

In reply, Strikers fell seven runs short of the target. Apart from Paul, Vishwanath Pratap Singh made an impressive 46 off 23 balls. Barinder Singh Sran picked three wickets, while Tejpreet Singh and Simranjeet Singh Gharu took two wickets each.

