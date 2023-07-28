Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup: Blasters slam Stallions

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 27

BLV Blasters logged an eight-run win over Trident Stallions in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

Batting first, Blasters scored 141 at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Kuwar Pathak scored 42 off 27 balls with four boundaries and a six and Prerit Dutta made 39 runs off 28 balls, with five boundaries. Krishan (23) and Sahaj Dhawan (20) also contributed to the team’s total.

Shahbaz Singh Sandu claimed two wickets while Sahil Khan, Manav Vashisht, Gourav Choudhary and Aryaman Singh took a wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Stallions could score 133 runs at the loss of seven wickets in allotted overs. Nehal Wadhera (27), Harshdeep Singh (24) and Salil Arora (21) remained the main performers for the side. Dutta claimed three wickets while ceding 27 runs. Krishan, Naman Dhir and Sameer Khan took a wicket each for the bowling side.

