Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup: Blasters, Stallions to clash for title today

Chandigarh, June 26

A fine performance by Harnoor Singh Pannu (96 off 51 balls, with nine boundaries and six sixes) helped BLV Blasters defeat JK Super Strikers by 53 runs to make it to the final for the second consecutive time in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium. The side will face Trident Stallions in the final on June 27.

Batting first, Blasters scored 224/6 in 20 overs. Pannu played a remarkable innings, while captain Naman Dhir (59 off 30 balls, with two boundaries and five sixes) was the other main scorer. The duo was involved in a 106-run partnership for the second wicket. Taranveer (30) and Harpreet (20) also contributed their respective shares. Sanvir took three, while Sahil claimed two wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Strikers were bundled out at 171. Prerit Dutta (50 off 25 balls) led the chase, along with Sanvir (37), Karteek Sharma (27) and Shahbaz Singh (20). Aradhya Shukla, Simranjeet Singh and Aryan Mehra claimed two wickets each, while Manav Vashisht and Harpreet Brar claimed one each.

